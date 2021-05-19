Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Wegmans Lifts Mask Mandate For Stores In One Of Five States In Its Footprint

Zak Failla
Wegmans is lifting its mask mandates
Wegmans is lifting its mask mandates Photo Credit: Daily Voice

With the number of Americans receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and virus-related numbers improving across the country, Wegmans has amended its guidance on mask-wearing in select areas.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updated guidance on mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people that includes not having to wear facial coverings indoors and not having to socially distance themselves from others.

Wegmans announced on Wednesday, May 19 that “in accordance with the latest CDC guidance, fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a face-covering in our stores, except where mandated at the state or local level.”

Those at Wegmans stores throughout New York will be not be required to wear a mask.

According to Wegmans, markets in these locations still require a mask indoors:

  • Massachusetts;
  • New Jersey;
  • Pennsylvania (State College Wegmans);
  • Maryland (Woodmore Wegmans).

