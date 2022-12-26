'Amazingly Good Food': New Mexican Restaurant Cited As One Of Best In Mount Kisco

A restaurant in Northern Westchester is continuing to receive rave reviews from visitors, who are saying it has some of the best Mexican food in the area.

Mexican Fiesta Taqueria, which opened in September 2022 and is located in Mount Kisco at 360 North Bedford Rd. (Route 117), is known for dishes such as tacos, burritos, nachos, and taco salads that are made with an authentic touch.

Visitors of the restaurant said online that they were amazed by the quality of the restaurant's dishes.

"Didn't expect much from this tiny storefront. Mostly a counter to order and the prep kitchen behind. What a grand surprise to get the best Mexican food I've had in a long, long while, every bit of it homemade," said Norman B. of Somers in a Yelp review.

He also had more to say about the food, writing, "Rich complex tasting meats. Topped with house-made salsas. And all in generous portions. Amazingly good food."

Alyssa T. also commended the restaurant, saying it was one of the best dining experiences in the area.

"It was super yummy. We loved the appetizer Buffalo Cauliflower. We had the steak burrito and my daughter had the kid's Burrito. Lots of vegetarian options so that is a plus. It has been one of the better restaurants in Mount Kisco that we tried," she said in her review.

The restaurant even impressed someone from across the country.

"So delicious! The carnitas tacos were amazing, and also the homemade beans. Very authentic and fresh. We kept ordering more. Also, the owner was so nice and accommodating," wrote Annie I. of Los Angeles, California.

The business is open every day of the week except Mondays, according to Yelp.

