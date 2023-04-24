Suspect At Large: Shooting Leaves Woman Injured In Mount Vernon, Officials Say

The incident happened on Friday, April 21 around 5:30 p.m., when police in Mount Vernon were notified of a shooting at 4 West 3rd St., according to Mount Vernon Director of Communications Timothy Allen.

Once they arrived at the scene, police found 45-year-old Christie Tovia with a gunshot wound to her right hand. Officers then gave medical aid to Tovia before she was taken to Jacobi Medical Center to receive treatment for her injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery, according to Allen.

After investigating further, detectives were able to find a video of the incident and described the suspect, seen in images released by police, as a Black man who was wearing a "distinctive backpack" with a lion head on it and a rust-colored, fedora-style hat.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or send a tip by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

