Road Rage: Suspects In Tesla Fire At Victim In Mount Vernon Incident, Police Say

The incident happened on Sunday, July 30 around 7:15 a.m., when Mount Vernon Police responded to the 200 block of South Fifth Avenue, where a vehicle had been hit with gunshots.

According to Mount Vernon city officials, officers arriving in the area soon found the victim, a Mount Vernon resident, who had been fired at by suspects in a red Tesla.

The shot had struck the victim's car, which caused damage to it. The victim was not injured in the incident.

The same red Tesla involved in the incident was later spotted in New York City by NYPD, resulting in a vehicle chase that ended with the arrest of three suspects.

Mount Vernon detectives are now investigating the road rage incident. No arrests have been made so far by Mount Vernon Police in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or to text a tip by texting "MVPD" and their tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.