Multi-City Chase: 5 Armed Robbery Suspects Caught By K-9 Unit, Police In Mount Vernon

After leading multiple police departments on a chase through three cities, five armed robbery suspects were unable to escape the law.

The chase started on Tuesday night, Feb. 28 around 8:30 p.m., when the New York City Police Department reported that it was following a vehicle that was wanted in connection with an armed robbery investigation.

Shortly after this, the vehicle entered Westchester on Interstate 87 in Yonkers, traveling onto the Cross County Parkway before then entering Mount Vernon on North Columbus Avenue.

At this point, the NYPD had lost track of the vehicle, but the Mount Vernon PD was then quickly able to locate it and took three of the suspects into custody with the help of the Westchester County Police Department.

However, two of the suspects in the car had run away on foot. A K-9 officer, a bloodhound named Madison, was then called to the scene to help find them.

Once Madison smelled the seats that the two suspects had been sitting in, she quickly had their scent and led officers to the porch of a residence two blocks away. Under the porch, police found the two remaining suspects, who then ran off through a pair of backyards and over a fence, according to Westchester County PD.

Two Westchester County PD officers ran down one suspect and caught them, while Mount Vernon PD and NYPD officers caught the second.

The five suspects, whose names and charges have not yet been released by police, were taken into custody in connection with the armed robbery.

It is not yet clear where the robbery took place.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

