Man Found Lying On Ground With Gunshot Wound To Head In Mount Vernon, Officials Say

A Westchester County man is in the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head, city officials said.

On Monday, Dec. 19 just after 1:30 p.m., police in Mount Vernon responded to the area of 220 South 9th Ave. where they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, according to Mount Vernon city officials.

Police and members of the city's fire department then began giving medical aid to the man, identified as 48-year-old Garfield Morgan of Yonkers, officials said.

Soon after this, Morgan was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he is expected to make a full recovery, according to Mount Vernon officials.

The shooting is now under investigation by Mount Vernon Police as well as members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2510.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

