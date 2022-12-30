Contact Us
Gunshots Fired At Garbage Collectors In Mount Vernon, Officials Say

Ben Crnic
The shooting happened in Mount Vernon in the area of East 5th Street and Union Lane.
The shooting happened in Mount Vernon in the area of East 5th Street and Union Lane. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Several gunshots were fired at public works employees as they were collecting garbage in a Westchester County city, officials said. 

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m., when police in Mount Vernon were told that multiple gunshots were fired at one of the city's garbage trucks in the area of Union Lane and East 5th Street, according to Mount Vernon officials. 

After they arrived at the scene, police found spent shell casings and also found items of private property that had been damaged. 

Through talking with public works employees, authorities discovered that someone had begun firing shots in their direction while they had been emptying garbage cans into the truck. 

The motive for the shootings is currently unknown, and it is also not known if the public works employees were targeted. The names of the employees who were shot at are being withheld as police investigate. 

Anyone with any information in regard to the shooting is asked to call police at 914-665-2510. 

