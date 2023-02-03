Duo Charged With Fatally Shooting 17-Year-Old In Mount Vernon, Police Say

Two men have been charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old in Westchester County nearly two years ago, police said.

The shooting happened in Mount Vernon on May 6, 2021, around 10:40 a.m., when police found 17-year-old Anthony Boyd Jr. with gunshot wounds to his chest at 34 South 8th Ave. Boyd was then taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he later died.

After a long, arduous investigation into the killing, authorities have now indicted two suspects, identified as Mount Vernon residents Tyrese White, age 20, and Christopher Mills, also age 20, Mount Vernon Police announced on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The two are charged with:

Second-degree murder;

First-degree robbery;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The two men were both already in custody for an unrelated crime at the time of their indictment. They have both been arraigned in Westchester County Court and are waiting for their trials.

