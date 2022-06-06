Apparent Murder-Suicide Under Investigation In Mount Vernon

An apparent early morning domestic murder-suicide is under investigation in Westchester.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. Sunday, June 5 in Mount Vernon on South 14th Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

Three minors were located at a family member's home, said authorities.

Anyone that may have information about this incident, contact the Police Department at 914-665-2510, all calls will be kept confidential.

