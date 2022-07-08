Contact Us
Mount Vernon Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
The ticket was purchased at Larchmont Pharmacy, which is located at 2141 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont, the lottery said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester County resident has claimed a $1 million Mega Millions lottery prize.

Peggy Spear, of Mount Vernon, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Jan. 28 Mega Millions Drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, July 6.

The winning numbers were: 03 16 25 44 55 Mega Ball 13, the lottery said. 

Spear received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, NY Lottery announced.

The ticket was purchased at Larchmont Pharmacy, which is located at 2141 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont, the lottery said.

