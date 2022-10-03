Contact Us
Mount Vernon Daily Voice serves Mount Vernon, NY
Lane Closure Planned For Stretch Of Cross County Parkway In Mount Vernon

Nicole Valinote
The Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon
The Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials shared plans for an upcoming lane closure on a stretch of the Cross County Parkway.

Westchester County motorists should expect the left lane to close in both directions at Exit 9 (Hutchinson River Parkway) in Mount Vernon, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The lane closure will take place from Tuesday, Oct. 4, through Thursday, Oct. 6, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to facilitate guide rail installations, officials said.

