'It's Long Overdue': Officials Unveil New $40M Memorial Field Complex In Mount Vernon

Officials unveiled the long-awaited new Memorial Field Complex in Westchester County.

The ribbon-cutting event for the newly-updated field in Mount Vernon, hosted by Westchester County Executive George Latimer and City of Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The project cost a total of $40 million, and the new stadium has 3,900 seats, a lighted field equipped for football, soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey, along with a sound system that can handle major concerts, officials said.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the field will host its first Mount Vernon High School Knights football game since 2007.

“The body of the council is very excited about memorial field’s reopening – it’s long overdue, and we cannot wait for our residents to enjoy it once again," Mount Vernon City Council President Dereck Thomspon said. "Our diamond has finally been refined.”

The new Memorial Field Complex also features three tennis courts and a skate park.

It was completed by the LandTek Group with the design completed by Woodard & Curran.

“I want this project to be a symbol of real change within the City of Mount Vernon," Latimer said. "A symbol that shows that what seems impossible is possible if government can put ego aside and work together. I graduated from High School on this field, and I look forward to working with Mayor Patterson-Howard as we watch the next generation of Mount Vernon’s leaders make their own memories on this field.”

