Double-Fatal Crash: 20-Year-Old Charged After Hitting Tree Head-On In Mount Vernon

A man has been charged after driving over 100 miles per hour without headlights and hitting a tree head-on in Westchester County, killing two passengers, authorities just announced.

Mount Vernon resident Anthony Rose, age 20, was charged with causing the December 2021 crash and arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 26 in court, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

On Dec. 18, 2021, around 5:30 a.m., Rose and three other passengers were driving on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon. Rose started driving at high speeds over 100 mph without his headlights turned on, and nearly hit one car, struck another vehicle, and crashed head-on into a tree.

One passenger, 20-year-old Mount Vernon resident Noelina Pantaleon, died at the scene, while another passenger, 19-year-old Mount Vernon resident Harry Jonathan Hurst, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx with a traumatic brain injury. He stayed there until March 7, 2022, when he succumbed to his injuries.

A third passenger, 20-year-old Mount Vernon resident Nyaquae Henderson, was also taken to a hospital with a traumatic brain injury and is still receiving rehabilitative treatment.

Rose was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, and charged with the following:

Two counts of second-degree manslaughter;

Two counts of criminally negligent homicide;

Second-degree assault;

Third-degree assault;

Reckless driving.

Rocah commented on the carelessness of the crash.

"The defendant’s alleged reckless and dangerous behavior cost two people their lives and severely injured another," she said, adding, "My Office remains committed to fully and thoroughly investigating vehicular fatalities and prosecuting drivers who jeopardize the safety of our roadways in Westchester County.”

