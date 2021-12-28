COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Post-Christmas Spike In Cases As Infection Rate Hits 12.5 Percent

The Hudson Valley has seen an increase in new COVID-19 cases following the holiday weekend.

New York State officials reported 40,780 new COVID-19 cases and 210,996, with a test positivity rate of 19.33 percent, in the daily update posted on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Officials also reported 77 deaths from COVID-19 in the update.

As of Monday, Dec. 27, seven-day average percentage of positive test results in the mid-Hudson region was 12.53 percent, an increase from 11.55 percent as of Sunday and 11.04 percent as of Saturday.

The statewide seven-day average was 13.36 as of Monday.

“With just three days left in the year, let's make a New Year's resolution to beat this pandemic in 2022," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Let's start by celebrating New Year's safely this weekend. Before visiting friends and family, please get yourself tested and make sure you are vaccinated and boosted, if eligible.

"Please remember to wear a mask when gathering with others. If we all do what’s right, we can make 2022 a very different year from the hardships we've had to endure so far.”

