Mount Vernon Police Commissioner Announces Retirement

Mount Vernon Police Commissioner Glenn Scott is set to retire after three years in the position, Director of Communications Timothy Allen announced on Friday, May 12.

Scott said that he will be leaving to focus on personal endeavors.

His last official act of duty will be officiating over the Police Memorial Ceremony on Monday, May 15. Following the event, Deputy Commissioner David Gibson will be sworn in as interim Commissioner.

During his time in Mount Vernon, Scott celebrated many accomplishments, including implementing the department's Violent Crime Unit and Wellness Division. He also improved the department's partnerships with federal and regional law enforcement agencies, Allen said.

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said that the city will now undertake a "thorough and diligent search process" to find a replacement for Scott and partner with other police organizations, criminal justice consultants, and criminal justice educational institutions to do so.

"The City of Mount Vernon sincerely thanks Commissioner Glenn Scott for his dedicated service and wishes him a fulfilling and enjoyable retirement," Allen said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.