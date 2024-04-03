In separate announcements, Mount Vernon City School District Acting Superintendent K. Veronica Smith said the city's police department is investigating two separate incidents that happened on Tuesday, April 2.

The first of the incidents to be detailed happened during the morning hours when a BB gun was found in a student's possession at the Nelson Mandela/Hosea Zollicoffer Elementary School, Smith said.

The weapon was found thanks to the "conscientiousness" of another student who did "the right thing," according to Smith.

No one was harmed during the incident and students were put in a hold in place to keep them safe. Police are now investigating the incident.

The second incident also occurred during the morning hours on Tuesday, when a student from the Graham Elementary School was assaulted by three teenagers wearing ski masks during his commute to the campus, Smith said.

Authorities are also investigating this incident as well.

No further details about each incident have been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

