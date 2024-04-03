Light Rain Fog/Mist 39°

Students Assaulted, Caught With Weapon In Mount Vernon

A school district in Westchester reported the assault of a student and the discovery of a weapon in another child's possession on the same day. 

A student from Graham Elementary School in Mount Vernon was assaulted on his way to the campus, officials said.

Ben Crnic
In separate announcements, Mount Vernon City School District Acting Superintendent K. Veronica Smith said the city's police department is investigating two separate incidents that happened on Tuesday, April 2.

The first of the incidents to be detailed happened during the morning hours when a BB gun was found in a student's possession at the Nelson Mandela/Hosea Zollicoffer Elementary School, Smith said. 

The weapon was found thanks to the "conscientiousness" of another student who did "the right thing," according to Smith. 

No one was harmed during the incident and students were put in a hold in place to keep them safe. Police are now investigating the incident. 

The second incident also occurred during the morning hours on Tuesday, when a student from the Graham Elementary School was assaulted by three teenagers wearing ski masks during his commute to the campus, Smith said.

Authorities are also investigating this incident as well.

No further details about each incident have been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

