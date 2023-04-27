Man Killed In Crash Leaves Behind 3-Year-Old Son In Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon resident Errol Nelson, age 20, was killed on Monday, April 24 around 2 p.m. on the northbound Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers just south of the Yonkers Avenue exit, police said.

He had been riding his motorcycle and lost control in the moments before the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles.

Nelson now leaves behind a 3-year-old son, Malichi Nelson, according to John Gargano, who started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Nelson's family in the wake of his death.

Gargano wrote on the fundraiser page that Malichi is a "beautiful little boy," and that Nelson had "wanted to give his son something he never had from his father, love."

Gargano also added that Malichi's grandmother died of cancer in 2018 and that any donations to the fundraiser would ease his family's pain in their time of need.

"Join me as I try to help them," Gargano wrote.

As of Thursday, April 27, just under $1,500 had been raised for Nelson's family out of a $10,000 goal.

