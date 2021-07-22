COVID-19: New Pop-Up Vaccination Site Announced In Westchester As New Cases Surge

A new pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Westchester as officials urge area residents to go out and get shots in the arm amid a resurgence of the virus.

With COVID-19 rates rising, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson announced a new pop-up vaccination site that will run near City Hall.

The pop-up site will be run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 23 at 467 North Ave., steps away from City Hall. Officials also noted that vaccines are available every day at pharmacies and health care providers throughout New Rochelle and Westchester for all people ages 12 and up.

There are now 632 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester as of Thursday, July 22, a number that has been on the rise in recent weeks.

In New Rochelle, there are 54 active COVID-19 cases, according to the county Department of Health, the second-highest number in Westchester, behind only Yonkers (137) and slightly ahead of Mount Vernon (53).

“If you haven’t already been vaccinated, now is the time to protect yourself and your family,” officials said.

“The vaccine is safe, effective, and free. Hundreds of millions of people have already been vaccinated and now enjoy the freedom and peace of mind that comes with protection from COVID.”

