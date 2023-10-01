Lane, Ramp Closures To Affect Cross County Parkway In Mount Vernon For 2 Weeks

The closures will affect both the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon and Bronxville and the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison and Scarsdale beginning on Sunday, Oct. 1, and lasting through Saturday, Oct. 14 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will include:

Two lanes of the Cross County Parkway in each direction between Exit 8 (Route 22) and the Hutchinson River Parkway;

One lane of the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 12 (Mamaroneck Road) and Exit 14 (North Street);

The Hutchinson River Parkway northbound ramps to Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street).

Motorists should expect delays and follow the posted detours, officials said.

