Gas Construction Project To Affect Traffic On Busy Mount Vernon Road For Months

A gas construction project is set to cause lane closures on a Westchester roadway for several months, officials announced. 

West Fifth Street in Mount Vernon will be affected by lane closures for several months. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 7, West 5th Street between South 7th Avenue and Mundy Lane in the city of Mount Vernon will be affected by temporary lane closures during working hours as a contractor works on a gas construction project, according to Con Edison. 

The project is expected to continue until Tuesday, Dec. 31, Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn-Patterson Howard said.

Residents in the area will continue to have access to come and go at all times of day and will still receive local deliveries, officials said. 

