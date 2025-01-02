Deaths Of Former Mount Vernon Police Commissioner, Current Sergeant Announced On Same Day

The deaths of former Mount Vernon Police Commissioner Glenn Scott and Sergeant Murashea Bovell were announced by the department on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The department did not release more information about their causes of death. Mount Vernon Director of Communications Tim Allen also did not release more information on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Scott retired from his position as Commissioner in May 2023 after three years on the job. During his time in Mount Vernon, Scott celebrated many accomplishments, including implementing the department's Violent Crime Unit and Wellness Division. He also improved the department's partnerships with federal and regional law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Bovell became a whistleblower who publicized information regarding corruption in the Mount Vernon Police Department in 2020. This ultimately led to an investigation conducted by the Westchester District Attorney's Office that resulted in the office seeking to vacate the drug-related convictions of over 25 people.

