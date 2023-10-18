Daylight Shooting Leaves Vehicles Damaged In Mount Vernon: Suspects At Large, Police Say

The incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Mount Vernon, when police responded to East 3rd Street between South 2nd Avenue and South 3rd Avenue for a report of shots fired.

According to Mount Vernon Director of Communications Timothy Allen, arriving officers found several 9mm shell casings and two damaged vehicles at the scene.

There were no injuries from the incident. The suspects are still unknown and are at large, Allen said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

