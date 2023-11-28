Blaze Forces Stop & Shop Location To Temporarily Close In Mount Vernon

A blaze happened on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Stop & Shop on 240 East Sandford Blvd. in Mount Vernon, according to Mount Vernon Director of Communications Timothy Allen.

The fire, which began in the supermarket's heating, ventilation, and cooling system, was put out within 30 to 45 minutes by the Mount Vernon Fire Department, Allen said.

After the blaze was extinguished, the supermarket was closed to the public in the interest of public safety. A licensed technician is now at the business assessing the HVAC system.

Allen said residents would be updated when the store reopens.

This is a developing story.

