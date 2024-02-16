A Few Clouds and Breezy 37°

Alert Issued For Mount Vernon 15-Year-Old Missing For Week

Authorities in Westchester are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for a week. 

Elle Torres, age 15.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Mount Vernon Police
An alert for Elle Torres, who was last seen on Friday, Feb. 9, was issued by the Mount Vernon Police Department on Friday, Feb. 16. 

Torres, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was last seen wearing a black coat, multicolored hoodie, blue jeans, and red, white, and black sneakers, police said.

She is described as 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds. 

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the department at 914-665-2510. 

