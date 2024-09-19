22-Year-Old Driver Hits Patrol Cars, Officer's Arm During Chase Started In Mount Vernon: Police

The chase began on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at around 9:30 a.m., when a Nissan Altima was seen speeding on the northbound Bronx River Parkway at Oak Street in Mount Vernon, the Westchester County Police Department said on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The officer who noticed the Altima caught up to the speeding car further north in Yonkers and tried pulling it over. However, the vehicle kept speeding and ran a red light at Scarsdale Road before entering the parkway's southbound lanes, police said.

Near the intersection with Tuckahoe Road, the Altima struck a vehicle. At this point, the officer stopped the chase to check on the driver of the struck car, who was not injured.

More Westchester County Police officers soon caught up with the Altima on the Bronx River Parkway at Yonkers Avenue, where the driver again refused to stop. Officers eventually boxed the vehicle in at a construction zone near the Bronx and Westchester border, but the driver rammed a patrol car and again fled.

While making its escape, the Altima struck the arm of an officer who was forced to jump out of the way, police said.

When he reached Gun Hill Road in the Bronx, the driver bailed out of his Nissan and ran in the direction of Webster Avenue. There, the driver, 22-year-old Queens resident Bryan Daney, was finally taken into custody by the New York City Police Department at a building at 3580 Webster Ave. and he was turned over to County Police, according to the department.

After his arrest, Daney was charged with:

First-degree reckless endangerment;

Second-degree assault;

Second-degree criminal mischief;

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle;

Reckless driving;

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Daney was arraigned in Yonkers City Court on Wednesday before being turned back over to the NYPD.

