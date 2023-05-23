Duo Caught With Illegal Guns On Same Day In Mount Vernon: Police

Both arrests happened on Friday, May 19 in Mount Vernon, according to the city's Director of Communications Timothy Allen.

The first incident began just before 2:20 p.m. when detectives saw a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the area of 7 West Broad St. that was wanted in connection to a past robbery.

As detectives continued to watch the vehicle, they saw 23-year-old Bronx resident Rasheed Murphy enter the car's driver's side. At this point, detectives approached the vehicle and began investigating, finding out that it was not properly registered and that Murphy was not properly licensed.

Further investigation then led to detectives recovering two handguns that were in the vehicle.

Murphy was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court. He is currently being held at Westchester County Jail on a $35,000 cash bond.

The second incident also happened on Friday and began later in the night around 8 p.m., Allen said.

Around that time, Mount Vernon detectives were notified of a vehicle entering the city that had previously been involved in a shooting incident in the Bronx. Authorities then spotted the vehicle stopped at the Conoco gas station at 2 West Sanford Blvd. with a man outside pumping gas.

As authorities approached the man, identified as 20-year-old Geordan Campbell of New York City, he attempted to get back into the car and flee. However, detectives were able to stop him and detained him after a brief struggle.

After this struggle, detectives saw a handgun in the vehicle and recovered it.

Campbell was charged with:

Obstruction of governmental administration;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Resisting arrest.

After this, further investigation also revealed that Campbell was wanted in Mount Vernon for first-degree robbery.

He was arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court where his bail was set at $50,000 cash. An additional $50,000 cash bail was also set for the first-degree robbery charge.

Campbell is now being held at Westchester County Jail.

Anyone with more information about either of the two incidents is asked to call the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or send an anonymous tip by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

