Trio Smashes Door Of Liquor Store, Steals $1K In Merch, Cash In Hawthorne

The burglary happened on Sunday, Feb. 11 at around 4 a.m. at the Hawthorne Wine and Spirits store located at 383 Elwood Ave., according to Mount Pleasant Police.

At that time, three suspects smashed the business's front door with rocks and entered the store for around two minutes before fleeing in an awaiting getaway car.

A patrol officer soon spotted the suspect vehicle speeding south on the Sprain Brook Parkway shortly after the burglary and tried chasing it. However, because of the high rate of speed, the officer stopped the pursuit.

The investigation into the burglary is still ongoing. Mount Pleasant Police Chief Paul Oliva said the department would be stepping up efforts to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"The Mount Pleasant Police Department continues to add extra officers on patrol to combat the increased frequency of persons that enter Town with larcenous intent," Oliva said, adding, "The officers are out there actively patrolling to deter this criminal activity."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department at 914-769-1941.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

