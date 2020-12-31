COVID-19: Nine New Cases Reported At School District In Westchester

A Westchester school district reported nearly a dozen new COVID-19 cases that were confirmed in students and staffers over the extended holiday break.

With students returning to class on Monday, Jan. 4, Irvington Union Free School District Superintendent Kristopher Harrison issued a notice to parents advising that since the district closed for Holiday Recess on Wednesday, Dec. 23 there have been nine new positive cases in each of the district's four school buildings.

New positives were reported in

Irvington Middle School: 3;

Dows Lane Elementary School: 2;

Main Street School: 2;

Irvington High School: 2.

Harrison said that despite the new cases, there will be no changes made to the school's planned in-person re-opening, and anyone who may have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 has been notified.

The superintendent said the district will be following its “regularly scheduled hybrid calendar that is posted on the website.”

Harrison also cautioned that with the holiday season coming to its conclusion on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, students, staffers, and members of the community should exercise caution as they prepare to head back to the classroom.

“The COVID-19 data above should serve as a reminder that we need to continue to take all precautionary measures to protect our health and that of others,” he said. “As parents, we must be good role models and not attend or organize parties or other holiday events.

“Additionally, it is critical that we do not permit our children to socialize with those outside of our homes,” he added. “I know this is yet another sacrifice that you are being asked to make. However, in the name of public health, it is one that must be made.”

Since the health department began tracking the numbers in September, there have been a total of 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases - 26 students, seven staffers - have tested positive for COVID-19.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the school district, according to the New York State COVID-19 Schools "Report Card:"

Irvington High School: 12 total cases (9 students, 3 staffers);

Irvington Middle School: 12 total cases (11 students, 1 staffer);

Dows Lane: 6 total cases (3 students, 3 staffers);

Main Street School: 3 total cases (3 students, 0 staffers).

