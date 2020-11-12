COVID-19: High School, Middle School In Northern Westchester Go Remote After Positive Cases

A high school and middle school in Northern Westchester have switched to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases.

The Katonah-Lewisboro School District said it learned of additional individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those persons are connected to John Jay High School and John Jay Middle School in Cross River, and the Katonah Elementary School, Superintendent Andrew Selesnick said.

Due to the number of staff at JJHS and JJMS staff who are now quarantining, both the middle and high school switched to fully remote learning on Thursday, Nov. 12.

"There will be no additional contacting tracing connected to the KES case, but there will be additional contact tracing tomorrow for students in Cohort A at both JJMS and JJHS," Selesnick stated. "In the meantime, as a precaution, we encourage all Cohort A students at those schools to stay in their homes tomorrow. We will let everyone know as soon as we have reached all those who need to quarantine."

Further information about the schedule for Friday, Nov. 13 will be released later Thursday, Selesnick said.

"We wish all those who have contracted the virus the speediest possible recovery," Selesnick said. "As always, my thanks to the entire community for your understanding and cooperation."

A total of 12 people in the K/L district have tested positive this school year, according to the New York State School COVID Report Card: nine students and three staffers.

