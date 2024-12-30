Popular Tap Room To Change Ownership In Valhalla, Close For Renovations

The Twisted Branch, located at 24 Broadway in Valhalla, has announced that it will soon be under new ownership as the Cozza and Cherico families pass the torch to the Galletti family starting Wednesday, Jan. 1, when it will close for renovations.

Known for its charming tap room featuring over 30 varieties of olive oils and balsamic vinegars, along with a coffee bar and selection of local products, The Twisted Branch has become a staple in the Valhalla community since its founding a decade ago.

“We’re so proud of this family business that we built from scratch,” the current owners wrote in a heartfelt social media post on Saturday, Dec. 28. “It has been an absolute pleasure to run our little shop in Valhalla, and we sincerely hope that you continue to frequent the new and improved Twisted Branch.”

The shop, which originally started as a small space of less than 500 square feet, quickly grew to include coffee drinks, pop-ups with local vendors, and a variety of unique products that supported the community.

While the ownership will change, The Twisted Branch is planning renovations in January and promises a grand reopening in mid-January. Loyal patrons can expect the same social media and website presence for updates on what’s to come.

"We know that you’ll be well taken care of and will continue to see some familiar faces when you come in for a coffee or some bottles of olive oil and vinegar,” the post continued.

The Cozza and Cherico families also expressed gratitude for the friendships and connections they’ve made through the shop over the years, calling the experience an "adventure."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates on the grand re-opening.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.