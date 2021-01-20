Supervisor In Northern Westchester Won't Seek Fifth Term

A longtime elected official in Northern Westchester will not be seeking re-election when his fourth term concludes.

Somers Supervisor Rick Morrissey announced that he will not be running for a fifth two-year term in November when his current term expires, opening the door for new candidates to take over at the helm of the town.

Morrissey, a Republican who has been a mainstay around Somers for more than three decades, said that when his term is up, he intends to spend more time with family after serving the community for years.

During his time as an official in Westchester, Morrissey also served as the county’s Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Health, a Somers councilman, co-chair of the Open Space Committee, and nearly two decades as the chairman of the Architectural Review Board.

“I am very proud of what I have accomplished in Somers and the county, thanks to the collaboration of so many good people,” Morrissey said in a statement. “Now, I look forward to a new chapter of life that enables me to pursue other interests.

Morrissey also served on the town’s Ethics Board, was a treasurer of the Somers Land Trust, and a president of the local Lions Club.

“I have spent my tenure as an elected official with the steadfast dedication and commitment to be a steward of our wonderful town,” he stated. “I am proud to have followed the guiding principles of low taxes, supporting economic development, and delivering essential services, all the while protecting our precious environment.

Although he will be leaving office, Morrissey said there is still plenty of work to be done before he leaves as he looks “at how divided our country currently is.”

“Looking at how divided our country currently is and the uncivil political discourse permeating society, I am proud that a hallmark of my time in office has been a non-partisan focus on local issues,” he said. “I have all confidence that my successor will carry that legacy forward.

“There is much work to be done over the next 12 months of my term as we navigate our way through some of the most challenging times in our nation’s history.”

