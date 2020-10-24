Woman Accused Of Stealing $659 Worth Of Merchandise From Northern Westchester Store

A woman already in the Westchester County Jail for an unrelated arrest is facing new charges after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Macy’s at the Jefferson Valley Mall.

The Yorktown Police Department received a report from Macy’s employees on May 7 last year of a shoplifter who allegedly walked into the store, and walked out with $659.24 worth of stolen merchandise without attempting to pay.

It is further alleged that to avoid being busted for shoplifting, the suspect, later identified as Yonkers resident Sherwan Foy used a device to avoid the store’s alarm sensors.

Investigators made repeated attempts to contact Foy regarding the shoplifting incident, though she never responded, and a warrant was issued for her arrest on June 4 last year.

Police said that on Wednesday, Oct. 21, investigators responded to the Westchester County Jail, where Foy was being held on an unrelated charge, and she was arrested and transported to Yorktown Police Headquarters.

Foy, 52, was charged with petit larceny and possession of burglar’s tools. She was released back to the Westchester County Jail and scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

