Westchester Mother Nabbed For Shoplifting Charged With Violating Restraining Order

A 52-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant for violating a restraining order by calling a protected child several times earlier this year.

The original incident took place on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in Fairfield County, when Darien Police took a report of a possible violation of an active restraining order by a Westchester County woman, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

The complainant told police they are the legal guardians of their 10-year-old godson, and that his biological mother, identified as Laurie Hemphill, of Mount Vernon had allegedly been making harassing phone calls in violation of a protective order, Palmieri said.

The complainant told officers Hemphill had recently left two voicemails on their cell phone, which was in violation of the order.

Officers listened to the voicemails and noted Hemphill identified herself during the calls, Palmieri said.

Officers confirmed the order, which forbids Hemphill from contacting the complainant in any manner. Attempts were made to contact Hemphill but were unsuccessful.

An arrest warrant was sought, and granted, for Hemphill.

On Friday, May 8, Darien Police received a call from Fairfield Police that they had arrested Hemphill in regards to a shoplifting incident and were holding her in custody.

Darien officers picked up Hemphill in Fairfield where she was released on a promise to appear in the shoplifting case.

She was then taken to Darien where she was charged with violation of a restraining order and released on a promise to appear, police said.

