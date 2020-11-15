Westchester Man Nabbed Attempting To Fill Fake Prescription In Fairfield County, Police Say

A New York man was arrested in Fairfield County in connection with allegedly attempting to fill a fraudulent prescription.

Hadiya Nazha Ali, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 28, after Greenwich Police received a call from a central area pharmacist that he suspected Ali of attempting to pass a fake prescription for a controlled substance, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

When police arrived on the scene, the pharmacist was able to identify and verify the fake prescription and recognized the criminal activity, Zuccerella said.

An investigation resulted in the seizure of the fake prescription, suspected marijuana, and paraphernalia, oxycodone pills, several ounces of a drug known as "lean," a fake driver's license, and an ATM card in another person's name.

Ali was charged with:

Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance

Criminal attempt to obtain a controlled substance

Criminal attempt at obtaining drug by fraud

Conspiracy at obtaining the drug by fraud

He was released on a promise to appear bond and is set to appear in court in January, 2021.

