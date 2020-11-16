Westchester Man Killed After Minivan Crashes Into Tree

A Westchester man was killed after the minivan he was driving veered off the Bronx River Parkway and hit a tree.

Samuel Orozco, 28, of Mount Vernon, was killed around 6:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, during the crash, said Westchester County Police Spokesman Kieran O'Leary.

A passenger, Gonzalo Juarez, 38, also of Mount Vernon, received non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed was a factor in causing the vehicle to off the road and hit the tree, O'Leary said.

An investigation is underway, as police wait for toxicology testing to be performed to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor, he added.

That process usually takes 60 to 90 days.

