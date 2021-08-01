Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Video: Hudson Valley Man Charged After Brawl Breaks Out Between Workers, Customers At Pizzeria

Joe Lombardi
Joe's Pizza on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn.
Joe's Pizza on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was arrested after a chaotic brawl between employees and customers caught on video broke out at a New York restaurant.

The incident at the Brooklyn eatery, Joe’s Pizza on Bedford Avenue, reportedly started as an argument before turning violent, with one worker using a kitchen utensil as a weapon.

A restaurant employee was treated at an area hospital for facial injuries, according to police.

A customer, identified as 33-year-old Hudson Valley resident Erind Prelvukaj, of West Nyack in Rockland County, was arrested and charged with assault, according to PIX11.

To view a video of the brawl, check the PIX11 report here.

