Video: Hudson Valley Man Charged After Brawl Breaks Out Between Workers, Customers At Pizzeria

A man was arrested after a chaotic brawl between employees and customers caught on video broke out at a New York restaurant.

The incident at the Brooklyn eatery, Joe’s Pizza on Bedford Avenue, reportedly started as an argument before turning violent, with one worker using a kitchen utensil as a weapon.

A restaurant employee was treated at an area hospital for facial injuries, according to police.

A customer, identified as 33-year-old Hudson Valley resident Erind Prelvukaj, of West Nyack in Rockland County, was arrested and charged with assault, according to PIX11.

