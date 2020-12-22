Video: Firefighters Rescue Dog From Icy Pond In Westchester

A firefighter in Westchester made a special save after a family pet fell through thin ice into a pond and required a rescue.

Jax, a Husky, found himself in a precarious position after chasing another smaller dog at the Siwanoy Golf Club in Bronxville and falling through thin ice on Monday, Dec. 21 about 30 feet from shore, prompting an emergency rescue.

Using special gear, an Eastchester firefighter went into the water, breaking up ice chunks to come to the aid of Jax, who was squealing and crying while submerged in the icy water as others shouted encouragement to the scared pup.

The firefighter was able to make his way to Jax, and helped him back to the shore through the path he created. Jax reportedly suffered some shock, but was otherwise unharmed after being taken out of the water and toweled off by his family.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.