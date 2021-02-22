Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Two Shot In Broad Daylight During Dispute In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were wounded during a shooting in Westchester.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21 in Yonkers.

One suspect and another man were standing on Palisade Avenue and having words with a group of people, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos of the Yonkers Police.

At some point during the argument, two people were shot, both victims received non-life-threatening injuries, Politopoulos said.

The shooting is currently under investigation, he added.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.