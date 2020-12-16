Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hudson Valley Schools Announce Closures For Thursday
Police & Fire

Two-Alarm Fire Destroys Home In Northern Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The home before the fire.
The home before the fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A two-alarm fire destroyed a Northern Westchester home and sent the homeowner to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire at 29 Young St., in Lake Mohegan, broke out around noon on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the home engulfed in flames, said Lake Mohegan Fire District Capt. Thomas Eade.

The homeowner, the only person at home at the time, made it out of the burning structure, but suffered smoke inhalation, Eade said.

The main body of the fire was knocked down within an hour-and-a-half, but crews were on scene for a total of four hours to battle hotspots and for overhaul, Eade added.

Firefighters from five departments responded to assist, as well as two EMS companies, the New York State Police, and the Westchester Department of Public Safety.

No other injuries were reported, but the house was deemed inhabitable. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.