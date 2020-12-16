Two-Alarm Fire Destroys Home In Northern Westchester

A two-alarm fire destroyed a Northern Westchester home and sent the homeowner to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire at 29 Young St., in Lake Mohegan, broke out around noon on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the home engulfed in flames, said Lake Mohegan Fire District Capt. Thomas Eade.

The homeowner, the only person at home at the time, made it out of the burning structure, but suffered smoke inhalation, Eade said.

The main body of the fire was knocked down within an hour-and-a-half, but crews were on scene for a total of four hours to battle hotspots and for overhaul, Eade added.

Firefighters from five departments responded to assist, as well as two EMS companies, the New York State Police, and the Westchester Department of Public Safety.

No other injuries were reported, but the house was deemed inhabitable. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.