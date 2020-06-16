Suspect Nabbed In Robbery At Gas Station In Northern Westchester

A suspect has been charged after a robbery at a gas station in Northern Westchester.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 11 at approximately 3:10 p.m.

State Police troopers were dispatched to the Smart Gas Station on Route 6 (East Main Street) for a report of a robbery.

An investigation revealed Keenan Perez, 50, of White Plains, forcibly stole an unspecified number of New York State scratch-off lottery tickets, according to police.

Police arrested Perez on Friday, June 12 and charged him with third-degree robbery, a Class D felony.

Perez was virtually arraigned before the Town of Cortlandt Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail. Perez is next scheduled to appear before the Court on Thursday, Aug. 6.

State Police were assisted by the Westchester County Police Department, the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center, and the New Rochelle Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.