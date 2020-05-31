State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Woman

A 32-year-old woman is wanted by New York State Police in the Hudson Valley after being busted with heroin and cocaine during a traffic stop, investigators said.

Ivelisse Dickens is wanted by New York State Police in Montgomery and the Orange County Court following her arrest for fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Dickens was arrested in the Town of New Windsor during a stop for a vehicle and traffic violation, at which point it was determined by troopers that she was in possession of the controlled substances.

She later failed to return to court to respond to the charge and a warrant was issued for her arrest by the court.

Police described Dickens as being 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Montgomery by calling (845) 457-1388 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

