Serious Crash Shuts Down Busy Northern Westchester Roadway

A busy Northern Westchester roadway is shut down in both directions due to a serious two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash, which took place around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, has closed Route 202 in both directions between Granite Spring Road Road and Baldwin Road in Yorktown Heights, said Yorktown Police Lt. John Delulio.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle, Delulio said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The motorcyclist has reportedly been transported to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

