ID Released For 24-Year-Old Killed In Northern Westchester Crash

A 24-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash on Route 202 in Northern Westchester.

Austin Canady, of South Salem, was killed around 7:39 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, following a crash on Route 202 in the area of Yorkhill Road, said Yorktown Police Lt. John Delulio.

According to Delulio, Canady was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson westbound on Route 202 when he collided with a 34-year-old Yorktown Heights driver who was exiting Yorkhill Road in a 2019 Honda Pilot.

Canady was transported by ambulance to the Westchester County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the Town of Yorktown Police Accident Investigation Unit with assistance from the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 914-962-4141.

