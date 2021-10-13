Robbery Suspect Who Menaced Victim With Knife Apprehended In Westchester, Police Say

A Southern Westchester man was arrested for allegedly robbing and menacing several people over a two-day period.

Larry Lopez, age 29, of New Rochelle, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 12, after police found him crawling out of a basement window of a home.

According to Capt. J. Collins Coyne, of the New Rochelle Police, the chain of events that led to Lopez's arrest began around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11 when police responded to a report of a robbery at the intersection of Drake Avenue and John Street.

Responding officers met with a delivery driver, who said he was threatened with a knife, assaulted, and robbed of a neck chain by a Hispanic man who had already fled the scene, Coyne said.

Later that day at about 12:40 p.m., the same man returned to the location to get his truck and was accosted by the same man, later identified as Lopez, who punched him in the face, police said.

Another person, unrelated to the event, attempted to intervene and help the victim but was also assaulted by Lopez, who again fled prior to police arrival.

Early the next morning, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Lopez was back in the same area and made threats to another person.

Police were called again but Lopez had already fled the scene.

When police arrived they were told that Lopez had fled into a nearby residence.

A perimeter was set up and members of the New Rochelle Police Critical Incident Unit responded to assist.

While attempting to make contact with Lopez, he attempted to flee out of a basement window but was quickly apprehended by officers without injury to himself or the officers, Coyne said.

Lopez was arrested and charged with:

Robbery;

Grand larceny;

Menacing.

