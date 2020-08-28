Reward Offered For Information On Fatal Northern Westchester Crash

A $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered after a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Northern Westchester.

At about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, Yorktown Police responded to Birdsall Drive at the Westchester County Trailway bicycle path for a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

Police located the victim lying in the roadway with CPR being performed by a bystander.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of the injuries.

An investigation determined that the victim was struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene southbound on Birdsall Drive towards Saw Mill River Road (Route 118), according to Yorktown Police.

Police are looking for a possible gray/silver SUV or minivan that has passenger side damage and a broken rear tinted window.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Yorktown Police Department at 914-962-4141.

The family of the victim is offering up to a $5,000 cash reward for information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fatal hit-and-run.

"Any information, however insignificant it may seem, could help," Yorktown Police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.