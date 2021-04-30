Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: 6-Year-Old Playing In Street Injured During Shooting Between Teens In Westchester
Police Release Name Of State Trooper Injured In Hit-Run Westchester Crash

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police have identified a trooper who was injured when he was allegedly struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver.
New York State Police have released the name of a trooper injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Trooper Jean B. Cime, a seven-year veteran, was injured when he was struck just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 by a white van that failed to move over while he was outside of his patrol car during a traffic stop in New Rochelle, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, Cime was conducting a vehicle and traffic stop on I-95 southbound. As he was walking back to his patrol car a white van failed to move over and struck the trooper, and then fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and State Police are asking the public to call Troop T Headquarters at 518-436-2825 if you have any information.   

