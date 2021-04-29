Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Trooper Injured In Hit-Run Westchester Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A New York State Trooper making a traffic stop was hit by a white van that then fled the scene.
A New York State Trooper making a traffic stop was hit by a white van that then fled the scene. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are searching for the driver who hit a trooper while he was walking back to his cruiser on a busy roadway in Westchester.

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 in New Rochelle, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, the trooper was conducting a vehicle and traffic stop on I-95 southbound, in New Rochelle. As he was walking back to his patrol car a white van failed to move over and struck the trooper, and then fled the scene.

The trooper was transported to White Plains Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The van did not hit the trooper's car or the vehicle which was pulled over. 

No other injuries were reported.

The State Police are asking anyone in the area during the time of the incident who may have more information, to please contact Troop T Headquarters at 518-436-2825.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.