Trooper Injured In Hit-Run Westchester Crash

New York State Police are searching for the driver who hit a trooper while he was walking back to his cruiser on a busy roadway in Westchester.

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 in New Rochelle, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, the trooper was conducting a vehicle and traffic stop on I-95 southbound, in New Rochelle. As he was walking back to his patrol car a white van failed to move over and struck the trooper, and then fled the scene.

The trooper was transported to White Plains Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The van did not hit the trooper's car or the vehicle which was pulled over.

No other injuries were reported.

The State Police are asking anyone in the area during the time of the incident who may have more information, to please contact Troop T Headquarters at 518-436-2825.

