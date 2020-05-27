Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Police Dish Out 41 Tickets In Northern Westchester Speed Detail

Zak Failla
New York State Police troopers handed out 41 tickets to motorists in the Hudson Valley during a special speeding detail in Cortlandt.
More than three dozen tickets were dished out by New York State Police troopers in the area during a special speed detail in Northern Westchester.

On Tuesday, May. 26, troopers handed out 41 tickets along the Route 9 corridor during the targeted enforcement period in the Town of Cortlandt.

Thirty-six of the 41 tickets were issued for speed-related infractions.

Police said that the "operation was conducted in furtherance of our mission to ensure highway safety for all users of the roadway.”

According to police, speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in New York State.

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, in 2017, 301 people were killed and 18,178 were injured in New York State in speed-related crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 3 through 33.

The enforcement comes on the heels of other such details in Croton-on-Hudson, Hawthorne, I-684, and other roadways throughout Westchester.

