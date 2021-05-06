Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Northern Westchester Man Airlifted After Head-On Crash Kills Three In Pennsylvania

Northern Westchester Man Airlifted After Head-On Crash Kills Three In Pennsylvania

Three people died and a Northern Westchester man was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a head-on motor-vehicle collision in Pennsylvania.

The crash happened in Haycock Township, located in Bucks County, around 11:40 p.m. Friday, June 4, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Initial reports say the two vehicles involved, each carrying two people, caught fire after crashing.

The driver of a Chevrolet Equinox, a 26-year-old man from Ossining, was airlifted with serious injuries. His passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Rockaway, New Jersey, died.

The two occupants of the Lexus ES 330 both died, and they were identified as 25- and 26-year-old men from Ottsville, Pennsylvania, and Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

