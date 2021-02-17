Northern Westchester Man Accused Of Stabbing, Choking Victim During Assault

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for an assault in which he allegedly choked and stabbed another man.

Westchester County resident Michael Owoo, of North Salem, was arrested on Long Island on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in East Meadow for the assault which took place on Monday, Feb. 15, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, police responded to a residence on Morris Drive for a 26-year-old male victim who was involved in a physical altercation and was choked and stabbed by Owoo.

A description of the Owoo was given and officers were able to locate him and place him under arrest without incident.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to his head, face and hand and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Owoo had a bruised lip and was also transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

He was charged with assault, possession of a weapon, and obstruction of breathing.

Owoo was arraigned on Tuesday in Mineola.

